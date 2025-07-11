Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 134,235 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,809,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,650,000 after buying an additional 180,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,940,000 after buying an additional 5,101,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after buying an additional 1,191,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,924,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,129,000 after buying an additional 220,293 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

