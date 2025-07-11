Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 164,677 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164,677 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $14,548,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 35.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

