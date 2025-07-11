Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,520 Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Unifirst worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Unifirst by 59.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Unifirst by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unifirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifirst by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Unifirst Stock Up 1.4%

UNF opened at $174.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.86. Unifirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.34 and a 52 week high of $243.70.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%. Unifirst’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifirst announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price target on Unifirst in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 price target on Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

About Unifirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

