Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 78,859 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,859 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $2,804,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $4,574,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

