Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.88 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,868 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $4,933,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1,355.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Glj Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $165.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.45. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

