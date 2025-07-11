Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.05 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $220,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $270,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

