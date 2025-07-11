Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.13 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $34,170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

