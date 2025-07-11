Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 840.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

