Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lazard were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 31,967.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 936,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 933,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Trading Up 2.2%

LAZ stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Lazard had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lazard from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

