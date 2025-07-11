Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.8%

TECK stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Teck Resources Company Profile



Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

