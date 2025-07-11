Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Textron by 123.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.