The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Middleby by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Middleby by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 249,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,088,263 shares in the company, valued at $461,973,262.17. This represents a 8.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Shares of MIDD opened at $150.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average is $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Middleby Corporation has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

