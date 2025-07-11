Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $11,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock opened at $201.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.00. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $202.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

