TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIMB. HSBC downgraded TIM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $19.33 on Friday. TIM has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TIM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 27.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 26.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 119.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

