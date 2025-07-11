Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TORXF shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of TORXF opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

