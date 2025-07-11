Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Holdings Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,099,000 after acquiring an additional 384,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $170.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average is $182.93. The stock has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $208.86.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

