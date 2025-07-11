Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $83,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.39.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.76, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

