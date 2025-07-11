Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 778.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 3.4%

TWLO opened at $117.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. HSBC upgraded Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

