UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE ROL opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. Rollins has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 961.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Rollins by 73.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

