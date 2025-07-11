UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on shares of Westlake and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.91. Westlake has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $153.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Westlake by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 117,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 39.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Westlake by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 371,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

