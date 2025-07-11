UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of UFP Industries worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UFP Industries by 3,820.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after buying an additional 546,830 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after buying an additional 435,155 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in UFP Industries by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after buying an additional 337,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,457,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.6%

UFP Industries stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

