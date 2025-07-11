UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,592,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $85,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 0.5%

UGI stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. UGI Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

