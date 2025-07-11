USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USAC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.38. USA Compression Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.01%. The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.79 million. Analysts expect that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 308.82%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,976. This represents a 73.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile



USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

