Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.87 million. Valaris’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

