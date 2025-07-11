Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Lessened by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $98.47 and a 12 month high of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

