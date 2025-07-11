Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

