World Investment Advisors Acquires 263 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.92.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

