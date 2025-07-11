World Investment Advisors Acquires New Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

