World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in CRH were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,624,719,000 after buying an additional 145,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CRH by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after buying an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,245,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CRH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,195,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,716,000 after purchasing an additional 820,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

NYSE CRH opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

