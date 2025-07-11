World Investment Advisors Buys 1,234 Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortive Stock Performance
Shares of Fortive stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $83.32.
Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
