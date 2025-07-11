World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 10,996 Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FYLD. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 414,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 67,539 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 18.8%

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.