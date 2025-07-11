World Investment Advisors Cuts Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.55.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $581.28 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.74 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

