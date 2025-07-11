World Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBXG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,170,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 0.1%
NBXG stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
