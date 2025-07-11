World Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned 0.09% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 119,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

