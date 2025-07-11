World Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Performance

QTOC opened at $32.11 on Friday. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.