World Investment Advisors Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

World Investment Advisors cut its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.52 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.