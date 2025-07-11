World Investment Advisors Has $294,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $11,503,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

