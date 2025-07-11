World Investment Advisors Has $307,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carvana were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,241,200. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total value of $35,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,437,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,890,075,520.96. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,526,961 shares of company stock worth $495,828,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $345.99 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.24 and its 200 day moving average is $251.63.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

