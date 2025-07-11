World Investment Advisors Has $308,000 Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in CAVA Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 280.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 292.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Trading Up 2.4%

CAVA opened at $91.73 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.82.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

