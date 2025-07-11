World Investment Advisors Has $368,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 57.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:WELL opened at $152.68 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.36 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.