World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,250. The trade was a 81.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,365. The trade was a 69.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock worth $47,582,998. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $152.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.16.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

