World Investment Advisors Invests $268,000 in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE:SN opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

