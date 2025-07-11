World Investment Advisors Invests $286,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,928.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $260.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average is $270.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $387.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIO

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.