World Investment Advisors Invests $318,000 in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.
The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.
