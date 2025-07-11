World Investment Advisors Makes New $270,000 Investment in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,131,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth $442,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ICLO opened at $25.61 on Friday. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

