World Investment Advisors Makes New $274,000 Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,966,000 after purchasing an additional 552,545 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 706,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.95 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

