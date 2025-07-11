World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total transaction of $171,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,708.40. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $154,724.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,731.06. This trade represents a 7.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,371 shares of company stock worth $9,784,380. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $229.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $241.64.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

