World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,488 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after acquiring an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,550 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

SOFI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile



SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

