World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,577 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in nVent Electric by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 996,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 349,364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

