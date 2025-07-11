World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,898 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

